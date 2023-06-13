The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after purchasing an additional 654,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,468,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $822,592,000 after purchasing an additional 265,104 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.3 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

