Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Down 17.1% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $201.55 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00045470 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00033338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00015192 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,171,999,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,171,999,666 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

