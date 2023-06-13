Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 19.3% Lower This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $200.08 million and $2.59 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00045268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00033417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00015257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000859 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,171,802,162 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

