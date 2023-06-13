Tillman Hartley LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,434,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,754,000 after acquiring an additional 436,073 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 185,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Trading Up 1.1 %

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

DHR stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $238.06. 2,185,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $175.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.72 and its 200-day moving average is $252.15.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

