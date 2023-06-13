TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT) Shares Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.90% of TKB Critical Technologies 1 worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 1,226.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 459,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 424,762 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 700,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 145,726 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 3,110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 609,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 590,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 4.9% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,520 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Stock Performance

USCT remained flat at $10.54 during trading on Tuesday. 22,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,678. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Profile

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

