Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of TOSYY stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,066. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55. Toshiba has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

