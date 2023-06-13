Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) PT Raised to C$3.75

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 23.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRZ. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Transat A.T. Trading Up 3.4 %

TSE:TRZ opened at C$4.88 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of C$2.50 and a 12 month high of C$4.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.58.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

