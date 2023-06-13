Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Up 1.0 %

TRT stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason T. Adelman sold 12,500 shares of Trio-Tech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $95,990 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International

About Trio-Tech International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Get Rating ) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.