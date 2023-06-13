Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Up 1.0 %
TRT stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jason T. Adelman sold 12,500 shares of Trio-Tech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $95,990 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International
About Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.
Further Reading
