Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TCOM. HSBC upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.92.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Trip.com Group stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $40.17.

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

About Trip.com Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,789,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,047,000 after acquiring an additional 330,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,307,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

