TRON (TRX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $182.52 Million

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0717 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and $182.52 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009593 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002342 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002988 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001322 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,091,046,832 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.