Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $435.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $393.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $425.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 107.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $381.37 and its 200-day moving average is $345.31.

Insider Activity

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $471.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,249,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total transaction of $2,274,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 49,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,876,124.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,905 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,106. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 105.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.