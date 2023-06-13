U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521,176 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716,555 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,903,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,558 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,770,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 516.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,434,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Shares of USB opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

