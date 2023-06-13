U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY) Trading Up 0.6%

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.67 and last traded at $28.58. Approximately 3,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 8,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $117.17 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53.

Get U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.43% of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vident U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (PPTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally-selected and -weighted US-listed equities that derive income from the ownership or management of real estate. PPTY was launched on Mar 24, 2018 and is managed by Vident.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.