Ultra Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $55.88 million and approximately $558,805.88 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,861.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.16 or 0.00406613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00097272 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00020034 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00033410 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000461 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002991 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.16238159 USD and is down -4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $962,714.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

