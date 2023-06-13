uniQure Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,813 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 407% compared to the typical volume of 949 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in uniQure by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 738,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after purchasing an additional 67,409 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in uniQure by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 227,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in uniQure by 32.1% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 132,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in uniQure by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,838,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,158,000 after purchasing an additional 120,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in uniQure by 434.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 67,152 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Price Performance

Shares of uniQure stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 771,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,253. uniQure has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $960.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

uniQure Company Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QURE shares. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

