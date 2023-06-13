United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives $193.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $171.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.84. The company has a market cap of $147.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

