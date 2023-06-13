Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Insider Mark Barrysmith Sells 8,620 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) insider Mark Barrysmith sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $312,647.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,138.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,836,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,576,706. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $58.63.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

Several analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 47.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 26,725 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 86.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Unity Software by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 49,999 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

