Unity Software (NYSE:U) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 17,319,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 10,465,689 shares.The stock last traded at $38.87 and had previously closed at $35.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on U. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Trading Up 6.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $2,425,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,801,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,259,184.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $378,989.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,495,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,417,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $2,425,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,801,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,259,184.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,551 shares of company stock worth $9,131,702 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Unity Software by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.