Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 100 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,623,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,313,000 after buying an additional 118,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in MongoDB by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,909,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,193,000 after buying an additional 39,741 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $268,287.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $268,287.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,228,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,682 shares of company stock worth $26,516,196. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.56. 751,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,700. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $398.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.75 and a beta of 1.04.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on MongoDB from $235.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MongoDB from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.35.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

