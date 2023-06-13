Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Holdings Trimmed by Canyon Capital Advisors LLC

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,273,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,106 shares during the quarter. Valaris makes up 9.6% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Valaris worth $86,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Valaris during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in Valaris by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,007,000 after purchasing an additional 85,632 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valaris during the 4th quarter worth about $19,621,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VAL traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.20. The stock had a trading volume of 43,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,773. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $430.10 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VAL. StockNews.com began coverage on Valaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Valaris from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

