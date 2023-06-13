Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Short Interest Down 64.1% in May

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the May 15th total of 279,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Down 2.8 %

Valens Semiconductor stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.45. 1,261,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,630. The stock has a market cap of $242.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. Valens Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Valens Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Valens Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $532,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL grew its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

