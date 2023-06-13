VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the May 15th total of 163,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPO traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.55. 8,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,259. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $305.37 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $56.55.

Get VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 360.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.