Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

VEA opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $46.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.69. The firm has a market cap of $113.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

