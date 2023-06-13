Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267,408 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,398 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,584 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,793,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,824,192. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

