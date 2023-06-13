Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 173.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,928,000 after buying an additional 107,837 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,266,000 after buying an additional 214,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,792,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,448,000 after acquiring an additional 204,638 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.39 on Tuesday, reaching $197.67. The stock had a trading volume of 177,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,761. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.37. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

