Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.8% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 85,782 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 75,967 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

Insider Activity

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,493 shares of company stock valued at $761,725 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,556,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,120,730. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $149.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

