Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) EVP Stephen Liang Buys 35,001 Shares

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) EVP Stephen Liang acquired 35,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $741,321.18. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 105,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,140.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephen Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertiv alerts:

On Wednesday, June 7th, Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of Vertiv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $705,290.30.

Vertiv Stock Up 6.3 %

NYSE:VRT traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,593,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vertiv by 0.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Vertiv by 1.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Vertiv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Vertiv by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vertiv by 1.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

About Vertiv

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.