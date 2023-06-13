VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Shares Acquired by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,693,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671,985 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 7.48% of VIA optronics worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

VIA optronics Stock Up 3.0 %

VIA optronics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,011. VIA optronics AG has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55.

Get VIA optronics alerts:

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.06 million during the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VIA optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.