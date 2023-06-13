Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Shares of VGZ opened at $0.53 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $64.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold

About Vista Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Gold by 54.5% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,258,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 797,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 150,869 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

Featured Stories

