Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Vista Gold Stock Performance
Shares of VGZ opened at $0.53 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $64.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold
About Vista Gold
Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Gold (VGZ)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.