VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

VolitionRx Price Performance

VNRX stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $92.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of VolitionRx

VolitionRx ( NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 15,493.47% and a negative net margin of 9,158.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that VolitionRx will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VolitionRx during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRX Ltd. engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluids. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

