VRES Price Hits $0.0110 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. One VRES token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VRES has traded 50% lower against the dollar. VRES has a market cap of $27.50 million and $614.71 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019667 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018883 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00015619 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,846.56 or 1.00056751 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002507 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.01999801 USD and is down -15.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,271.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

