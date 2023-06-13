Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Up 600.0% in May

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Wajax Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WJXFF opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57. Wajax has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

Get Wajax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WJXFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wajax to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About Wajax

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.