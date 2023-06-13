Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.2% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,978 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Walmart by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,327 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 68,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,029 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,773,000 after buying an additional 34,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 257,930,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 257,930,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $79,139,948.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,535,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,690,046,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,495,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,939,686. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

Walmart stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.21 and its 200 day moving average is $146.10. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.90 and a 1-year high of $155.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

