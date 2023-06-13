Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,779 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.4% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $162,524,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,904,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,435. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.90 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.10 and its 200-day moving average is $146.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $214,271,385.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 257,930,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $79,139,948.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,535,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,690,046,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 257,930,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,648,628,721.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,572,979 shares of company stock worth $2,222,680,014 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.