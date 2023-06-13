WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.27.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.46.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after purchasing an additional 820,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,621,096,000 after purchasing an additional 440,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,728,998,000 after purchasing an additional 325,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,696,000 after purchasing an additional 69,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,908,000 after purchasing an additional 487,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

