Wedbush Raises DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $67.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.29.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $54.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.77. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.91, a P/E/G ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.96.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 188.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 36,353 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 39.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,427,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,352,000 after buying an additional 402,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,201,000 after buying an additional 207,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 279,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

