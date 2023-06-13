Wells Fargo & Company Raises Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $43.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRZE. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Braze from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Braze from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.06.

Braze Price Performance

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52. Braze has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $153,171.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,223.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $77,801.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,899.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $153,171.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,223.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 266,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 139,834 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Braze by 195.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,690 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Braze by 60.5% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,969 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

