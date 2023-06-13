Westaim (CVE:WED) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Cormark from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Westaim Stock Performance

Shares of CVE WED traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,187. Westaim has a 1-year low of C$2.29 and a 1-year high of C$3.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a current ratio of 39.04. The firm has a market cap of C$501.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 million during the quarter. Westaim had a net margin of 91.36% and a return on equity of 26.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westaim will post 1.040625 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

