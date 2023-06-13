Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 243.8% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance
HYI traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 38,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
