Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 243.8% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

HYI traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 38,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYI. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $56,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2,197.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at $137,000.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

