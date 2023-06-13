Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Up 913.0% in May

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 913.0% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of WEA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.72. 55,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,953. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
