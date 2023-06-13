Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Up 913.0% in May

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 913.0% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WEA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.72. 55,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,953. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,392,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after buying an additional 233,361 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 815,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 44,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 80,588 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 156,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 152,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

