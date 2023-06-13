WhiteCoin Market Cap Hits $16.24 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $16.24 million and approximately $236,233.07 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.99 or 0.00299726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013482 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00016511 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000538 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000397 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003920 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

