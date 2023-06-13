WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Hits $15.31 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $15.31 million and approximately $237,606.65 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00298550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013473 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00016743 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000536 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000389 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003835 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

