Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, TheStreet cut Willis Lease Finance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
Willis Lease Finance Stock Down 0.4 %
WLFC stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.84. The company has a market cap of $260.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.08. Willis Lease Finance has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.19.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLFC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.
Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.
