Wrapped TRON Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $7.28 billion and approximately $962,399.01 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0716 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.07221968 USD and is up 3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $988,855.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

