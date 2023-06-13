Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 556034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Xander Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.25.

Xander Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and nickel properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Senneville West property that comprises 80 claims; the Senneville East property comprising 62 claims; and the Senneville South property that comprises 9 claims located in Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xander Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xander Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.