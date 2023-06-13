Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.35. Approximately 260,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 276,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

XPER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Xperi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Xperi by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Xperi by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 42.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 150.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 24.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

