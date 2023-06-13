Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.35. Approximately 260,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 276,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.
XPER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Xperi by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Xperi by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 42.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 150.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 24.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
