YouGov (YUGVF) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF – Get Rating) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising Agencies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare YouGov to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Dividends

YouGov pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. YouGov pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Advertising Agencies” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 134.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. YouGov lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for YouGov and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YouGov 0 0 2 0 3.00 YouGov Competitors 242 1363 2071 26 2.51

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Advertising Agencies” companies have a potential upside of 61.03%. Given YouGov’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe YouGov has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

38.5% of YouGov shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares YouGov and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YouGov N/A N/A N/A YouGov Competitors -4.59% -5.63% 2.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares YouGov and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio YouGov N/A N/A 2,678.75 YouGov Competitors $2.65 billion $144.81 million 333.35

YouGov’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than YouGov. YouGov is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

YouGov rivals beat YouGov on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis. The Data Services division provides clients with fast-turnaround services. The Custom Research division offers a range of quantitative and qualitative research services. It is also involved in the software development. YouGov plc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

