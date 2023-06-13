ZClassic Hits Market Cap of $333,607.70 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 9% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $333,607.70 and approximately $44.05 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00097213 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00042129 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00024037 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.