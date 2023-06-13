Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zscaler from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Zscaler from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Zscaler from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.58.

Shares of ZS opened at $155.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,423.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,625 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

