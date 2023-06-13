Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 1,493 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716,555 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 15,190.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,174,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,471 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,903,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,770,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.8 %

USB stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,130,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,741,016. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

